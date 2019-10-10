WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Teachers and community members are speaking out in Wilbraham, as teachers continue to work without a contract.
A school committee meeting is underway and a large number of people have already made their way in, wearing red to show their unity with the teachers.
Damian Konkoly, an English teacher and member of the Hampden-Wilbraham Education Association, tells Western Mass News that teachers have been working without a contract.
That’s because it expired at the end of June.
They have been in mediation, but with no contract agreed upon yet, they’re now hoping to make sure families are aware of the situation.
Konkoly says they want an agreement that values educators in the district, helps strengthen schools, and create an environment that attracts and retains educators.
"The teachers are really the backbone. Years and years of experience in the district," Konkoly tells us.
He went on to say that at the end of the day, teachers just want to be able to provide a quality education for students and feel supported in doing so.
A school committee member stated that they're not commenting in negotiations at this time.
