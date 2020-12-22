SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Christmas holiday three days away, people were lining up at COVID-19 testing sites across western Mass, sometimes waiting for hours.
One resident decided to do something special for Springfield American Medical Response (AMR) employees who have been testing these residents every day at the Eastfield Mall.
Carol Forward, a resident and teacher in Wilbraham, went through this very test site after Thanksgiving but had to wait in line for almost four hours. It's something that would leave many people frustrated, but Forward said that after seeing people interact negatively with the site workers, she knew she had to do something positive for them.
“These guys were doing something that was positive and stop the spread, and working hard to do it, and I just saw all this negativity and I just wanted to give something back to them,” Forward explained.
Rather than bringing them a coffee, she wanted them to get them something that was long-lasting, and they could use every day, and of course, make sure it was a holiday surprise.
“I bought them all Pampered Chef instant egg cookers, so they can make themselves a nice breakfast in the morning,” Forward said. “So I put a post out, and a lot of people donated.”
MDN Consulting in East Longmeadow donated over $500 to the cause, and that’s what helped Forward get more than enough gifts for the AMR employees.
“We’re very grateful that we were able to buy 35 egg cookers, which gives every staff member here a nice healthy breakfast on us, so they can have a little bit of joy in their day before they come out here for this hard job,” Forward said.
With the help of donations from the community, Forward was able to help spread some holiday cheer throughout the testing site and certainly throughout AMR employees.
“I just think that everybody needs to stop and be aware and thank these health care workers for everything they're doing, not just out here,” Forward said. “It's such a difficult time, and what they're doing is so important.”
