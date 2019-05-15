WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an early morning crash in Wilbraham.
Wilbraham Police said that around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call reporting a one car crash near Old Boston Road and River Road.
"The vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, had been going in an easterly direction on Old Boston Road and struck a tree," police said in a statement.
Investigators added that the driver, 69-year-old Joanne Carnevale of Wilbraham, was found dead at the scene when police officers and the fire department arrived. She was the only person inside the vehicle.
The crash remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.