(WGGB/WSHM) - With last night's heavy rains and wind and a Bomb Cyclone that hit western Mass just a couple of weeks ago, it may seem like this time of year, October to be specific, is big for storms.
That question brings to mind the big October snow storm that hit in 2011.
So is there something going on? Is this time of year indeed more prone to storms?
October 2011, deemed Snow-tober, basically shut down western Mass, dumping more than a foot of snow on some communities and leaving hundreds of thousands without power for days.
In October of 2012, Hurricane Sandy affected twenty-four states along the eastern seaboard as far up as Maine, killing at least 147 people and causing more than $70 billion in damages.
In October of 2014, Easthampton was hit with a microburst, knocking out power and taking down trees.
In October of 2017 in Wilbraham strong winds brought down trees and limbs, causing widespread damage and power outages.
Just this past October 15th, plummeting atmospheric pressure overnight lead to bombogenesis, causing widespread damage throughout western Mass.
On Halloween this year, heavy rain and high winds again causing damage all over western Mass.
So what's up with the month of October?
"I will say this month, we've had two big storms in the month of October, but in general, our big storms are really spread out throughout the year," says First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown says October is a transition month, where we can get larger storms that affect a larger area, called mid-latitude cyclones, but are October events getting bigger and badder?
"The records show that it's a little bit more perception more than reality. In fact, March is really our windiest month," stated Brown.
What about October storms acting as an indicator of what's to come in the Winter?
"I would say we brace ourselves anyway just in case, but just because we got a couple of good storms in October doesn't mean it's going to be the worst Winter ever," added Brown.
