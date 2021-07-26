SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Anyone who was outdoors on Monday probably noticed the hazy sky and smell of smoke in the air. It led to a flurry of calls to local fire departments and many people who contacted us with questions.
Normally, you could see the South End Bridge from Springfield’s Riverfront Park, but it was difficult Monday and there was a strong smoky smell out there during the afternoon. It turns out it's from the fires raging out west, leaving many in western Massachusetts concerned about breathing in the air.
“I just thought it was fog…I didn’t know it was wildfire,” said Jerry Reid of Agawam.
Reid is one of the many local residents who saw the haze in the area and didn’t know what to make of it. When we told him the haze was due to wildfires out west, he said he moved to Agawam from California five years ago and he remembers seeing the impacts when he lived there.
“The range of smoke would just be astonishing. You would never realize how far the actual base of it would be,” Reid noted.
Our Western Mass News SkyCams across the area saw hazy, smoky skies all over, making visibility difficult.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told us he received dozens of calls from residents who reported seeing and smelling smoke, thinking it may have been due to a local fire.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte also received questions. He told Western Mass News what he knew about the situation.
Our newsroom also received reports about the smoky conditions from residents in Holyoke, Chicopee, Westhampton, Agawam, Westfield, Hadley, and Pelham.
“There’s currently fires burning in the west coast. The biggest one being in southern Oregon. It’s injected smoke plumes 40,000 feet up into the atmosphere,” Piemonte explained.
Piemonte told us a jet-stream carried the smoke across the country from Oregon and north of the border in Canada and there's no sign of it going away soon.
“Right now, the fire still not contained. The weather pattern’s going to be carrying smoke across the country in the U.S. for days to come,” Piemonte said.
Piemonte reported that his department has also received dozens of calls of smoke in the area including people who have had difficulty breathing.
“We've had an uptick in calls today for smoke in the area, medicals for difficulty breathing,” Piemonte said.
Piemonte warned if you have respiratory problems to stay indoors and take precautions in the coming days.
“If you have those illnesses, stay indoors, keep your window shut if possible,” Piemonte said.
The MassDEP Air Quality report this morning stated that Levels will elevate into the Moderate range with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) readings likely especially later afternoon and early evening for today.
