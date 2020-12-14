(WGGB/WSHM) -- Bishop William Byrne officially taking his place as the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield on Monday.
Byrne told Western Mass News that the COVID-19 pandemic won't last forever and he's planning on ways to start filling the pews again.
However, it'll definitely change how they bring the faithful back to church.
"Our plan is not to get back to normal. Our plan is to get back to better and I think absence makes the heart grow fonder. It's certainly made my heart grow fonder for people in church," Byrne explained.
Byrne is assuming the position left vacant by Bishop Mitchell Ronzanski, who is now the Archbishop of St. Louis.
