WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The town of Williamsburg issued a mask mandate for all public spaces, effective immediately Thursday.
The Board of Health reported that they currently have 21 active cases in town.
The town's Police and Fire departments report that several of their members are currently dealing with COVID-19. The force's chief put out a statement that read in-part:
"The department has already lost a member to COVID last year, and some of us have lost family members. Please mask up and really consider getting the vaccine and/or the booster."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.