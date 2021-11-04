NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver has been charged in connection with the death of a bicyclist in Northampton last month.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 23-year-old Haley Kelly-Sherette of Williamsburg will be charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide, failing to stop for a stop sign, and use of an electronic device (Facetime) while driving.
Investigators said that Kelly-Sherette was driving south on Woodlawn Avenue in Northampton when she allegedly engaged in a 53-second Facetime call with a friend. She also reportedly had her attention drawn to her one-year-old daughter who was crying in the back seat.
Kelly-Sherette allegedly did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street and hit 69-year-old Charles Braun of Northampton, who was cycling west on Elm Street, at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6. She stayed on the scene and called 911.
Braun was pronounced dead at Cooley Dickinson Hospital about a half-hour later.
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Northampton District Court.
