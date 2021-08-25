ATTLEBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of pounds of chicken salad and dips are being recalled because it may contain extraneous materials, specifically hard white plastic.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that the recall was prompted after Willow Tree received a complaint from a customer and notified their office.
The ready-to-eat products listed below have an establishment number of “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection:
- 5 lb. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” - 'Sell By' dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021
- 5 lb. and 12 oz. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” - 'Sell By' dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021
- 5 lb. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' date of 09/07/2021
- 15 oz. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021
- 15 oz. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' date of 09/08/2021
- 15 oz. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021
- 7.5 oz. containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021
- 10 lb. container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” - 'Sell By' date of 09/08/2021
In total, over 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad and dips are being recalled. The items were produced between August 10 and August 13, 2021 and were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
There have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions from eating the recalled product. Those concerned about an illness or allergy should contact a healthcare provider.
The FSIS noted that they are concerned that some items may be frozen and in customers' freezers. Anyone who bought a recalled item is urged not to eat it and it should be either thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Customers with questions can contact Willow Tree Poultry Farm general manager Alex Cekala at (508) 951-8351 or via email.
