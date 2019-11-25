GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the end of an era in Greenfield for Wilson's Department Store.
After 137 years, the retail store in the city's downtown is closing.
In a statement posted on social media, Wilson's said that the move comes as store president Kevin O'Neil announces his retirement after over 38 years in the business. O'Neil joined the company in 1981 and succeeded Robert Reid Jr. in 1990.
The store noted that O'Neil had been "struggling with choosing the right time to do this for the last several years" and that he looks forward to spending "more time with his wife, Liza and family while still in good health."
"We have many plans to travel and spend more time on Cape Cod with our grandchildren," O'Neill was quoted as saying in the statement.
The three-floor store is one of the last independent, family-owned department stores in the country.
The store was closed Monday and will remain closed through Thursday, so employees can prepare for the retirement sale that kicks off on Friday at 9 a.m. The store noted that all merchandise and store fixtures will be sold.
