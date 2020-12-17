SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said there hasn't been a storm that's presented this many challenges in quite some years.
“All of our highways are open, and they’re all passable, but I wouldn’t qualify them as saying they were down to clear pavement yet. We’re getting to that point,” Gulliver said.
Not even 24 hours after the holiday winter storm brought heavy snowfall and Gulliver said the state’s busiest roadways are drivable.
He told Western Mass News just about all the roads should be down to bare pavement. He is hoping to send his crews home, many who came in Wednesday afternoon.
“To start pre-treatment and have been on since,” Gulliver explained.
Gulliver said on Friday, some plows will be out to push back snow banks as the wind that whipped through western Mass. presented challenges during the last day. “Any place west of Route 128, the snow is generally light, but the winds were really problematic for us. They were causing a lot of this light snow to be blowing back into the roads,” Gulliver said.
It may not have been the storm of the century, but from a highway standpoint, Gulliver said it is still one for the books.
“It’s really been a couple of years since we’ve had something this big,” Gulliver said.
At one point, during the day, the MassDOT had more than 3,000 pieces of equipment on the roads, and Gulliver said one thing that really helped all that equipment was people staying off the roads. He said plows had plenty of room to do their job.
