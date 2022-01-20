HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Residents are displaced from the Windfield Apartment Complex in Hadley due to water bursting out from a frozen sprinkler head.
One man told Western Mass News the apartment complex is not being fully transparent. That’s his main issue.
“I spoke to the assistant manager yesterday and she couldn’t get me answers. The only thing we’ve received is that sheet of paper I gave you,” said Don, a displaced resident.
Don, who did not want his last name, is talking about the communication he received from the Windfield Apartment Complex.
It said in part:
“We are working hard to fix the damages due to the break in the sprinkler that took place early this morning.”
On Friday around one in the morning, he and senior citizens who live in building 30 had to evacuate after water was all over the apartment building. But their building wasn’t the only one. The same issue happened to building 34 on Tuesday.
“I spoke to two people over in 34 they’re devastated. I watched a woman bringing out toys and stuffed animals. they’re in the family park,” explained Don.
Western Mass News reached out to the apartment complex multiple times. On Tuesday we called at least three and left two messages. We spoke to a person, but one got back to us with an update. Thursday we called again. Someone over the phone told us no comment and hung up. Don told us what he wants from the complex.
“What I’d like to see is maybe every other day we get a progress report, something. Tell us where they’re at,” explained Don.
Don told us that some of the residents may rally together and hold off on paying rent for the month of February. They’re checking to see what grounds they have since they’re not inside the complex.
“There’s been talk about holding back rent Feb. first. I’m not certain on the legalities of that yet. But my understanding is you hold back rent you put it in escrow until we’re allowed to move back in then pay,” said Don.
The apartment complex is providing hotel accommodations for them. And also reimbursing them for up to three meals a day. Again, the apartment complex told us no comment.
