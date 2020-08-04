Winds from Isaias leave damage in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias has left damage in parts of western Massachusetts.
Blandford Fire Chief David Mottor told Western Mass News that several roads - including Route 23, Otis Tolland Road, North Road, and Blandford Road - are impassable due to downed trees and utility lines.
Crews also spent part of the afternoon clearing a tree from Chicopee Street in Chicopee.
Granville Police noted that trees were also down on several roadways.
In Westfield, police said that some streets are completely blocked. A photo sent to Western Mass News showed a tree down across Mill Street in the city.
Meanwhile, in Hampshire County, Easthampton Police said that Loudville Road and Torrey Street was closed due to downed power lines.
A tree also came down along I-91 north, near exit 18, in Northampton, which caused delays.
In Springfield, a tree came down onto the front of a house along Chapin Terrace.
The wind and rain are expected to keep up, and Gov. Charlie Baker cautioned people Tuesday to get off the road as quickly as possible and take shelter.
“We're working with the National Weather Service, with MEMA, the utility companies, and our other partners to monitor the storm and to respond to any impacts such as power outages and flooding that may happen as a result,” he said. “Obviously we'll keep the public updated as the storm continues and we urge everyone to use caution, and if you can stay home, stay inside, and stay safe, please do so.”
As for parks, officials expect to reopen them Wednesday after the threat of the storm has passed.
