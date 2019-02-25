SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday's wind brought down a large sign, damaging a local restaurant.
Around 1:45 p.m. today, a sign atop Husky Pizza at Main Street and Ludlow Avenue in Indian Orchard came crashing down.
It temporarily blocked traffic and completely broke some windows.
When our crew arrived on-scene, we met the restaurant's owner as he watched crews cleaning up the mess left behind. He said that he is unsure if the sign has damaged his roof, but he’s already had someone come look into how soon he can fix these windows and reopen.
Ahead on Western Mass News at 6, more from the owner who said that although this was a terrible accident, the timing could not have been any better.
