LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials were alerted to power lines down on Windwood Drive late Sunday evening.
The Ludlow Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the street is currently closed and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Eversource is heading to the scene now to help restore power to the surrounding neighborhoods.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.