SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a Wind Advisory now in effect for the region it didn't take long for reports of scattered power outages and downed wires and trees to start coming in to emergency personnel.
Flooding has also been an issue in a few areas this morning.
According to the Eversource Outage Map there are a number of power outages across western Mass. including in Conway with 111 customers out.
This was just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eversource is also reporting smaller power outages in Montague, Worthington, Longmeadow, Russell, Greenfield, Leverett and Bernardston.
National Grid Outage Map is showing a handful of customers out in Wilbraham.
Over in Southampton, trees have fallen on wires on Lead Mine Road, the local dispatcher told us. This was reported to us around 1:30 p.m.
In Northampton, two trees came down on Reservoir Road. The call coming in to emergency personnel about 12:25 p.m., Fire Department Deputy Chief John Garriepy confirmed with Western Mass News.
He says they also took in reported wires down on Haydenville Road. With the heavy rain overnight and this morning, Garriepy told us there were minor reports of flooding.
There are also a few street closures in Northampton today. Garriepy explains that as the water becomes elevated on the river, the DPW shuts down certain roads. Today this includes Meadow Street in Florence and Old Springfield Road down by the Oxbow Marina.
Garriepy also reports some flooding under the underpass on North Street...although that particular street is not closed, we're being told.
These are flood plain areas.
The Flood Watch that was in effect Saturday, ended at 10 a.m.
Northampton wasn't the only community though. Montague also experienced some flooding on railroad property at the train tracks in Millers Falls this morning.
Turners Falls Fire Department, Firefighter Luke Hartnette explaining to us that a natural brook that runs through Wendell became backed up from the heavy rains. He says water was going over train tracks, he estimated about 6 inches and believed the railroad company, Pan Am Railways had slowed down train traffic, if not stopped it along those tracks.
Harnette also told Western Mass News that while there was a pretty good stream of water going down the road, luckily there were no hazards or road closures.
He did recommend that if you have a storm drain in front of your house or business, you may want to clear it out so water can properly drain.
Longmeadow also experienced a road closure Saturday morning due to flooding from heavy rains.
[READ MORE: Flooding on Ponside Rd. in Longmeadow]
We will continue to follow this situation today. The Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. until 7 p.m. Saturday.
