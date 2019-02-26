WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hours after the strongest of the wind settled down, the town of Worthington remained in the dark dealing with widespread power outages.
According to Eversource, 99 percent of the homes in town they service were without power for quite some time.
"Everything just kind of came to a stop. No one can get coffee, you can't really open the coolers 'cause we want to keep it cool with nothing going bad," said Brandon Brooks.
Our crew went through town and checked out the area of the post office and Corners grocery store. One thing they saw: not a lot of activity. A lot of places right now were the dark.
"We have a propane generator. We heat with wood, we have a gas stove. If you plan for it, it's no big deal. Some people though, I feel sorry for them," added Irv Colby.
Brooks told Western Mass News he's one of those people.
"Very tough day. We have electric heat, so for the last hours, we've been without heat," Brooks noted.
As we continued through Worthington, we came up to a traffic light, which typically have color associated with them: red, yellow green. On Tuesday, not so much.
"[It's basically like a ghost own around here?] That's the best way to describe it. Last night, we'd look out the windows and no lights, not even the street lights. The street lights are off," Brooks explained.
At the Russell Conwell School, classes were cancelled. The town hall closed as well.
So what officially went wrong here? We checked in with Eversource and what they told us is just this widespread wind storm we're dealing with led to a lot of outages that ultimately just compounded into this town-wide problem.
It's also not just in Worthington. There are also some issues over in Chesterfield, who also saw upwards of 90 percent of their customers without power.
As continued through Worthington, we spotted an Eversource truck, clearly evaluating some of the damage and getting the ball rolling on restoring power to a town that is literally right now in the dark.
"I have no heat. I hope everyone else is able to stay warm. We're just staying positive, we'll get through this," Brooks noted.
