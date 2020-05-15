SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Once again this year, Western Mass News gave local high school seniors a chance to earn a $2,500 scholarship towards college.
This year's Ray Hershel Scholarship has a winner.
For 50 years, Ray Hershel reported for ABC40 - now known as Western Mass News. Now retired, the scholarship essay competition that bears his name allows Hershel to stay connected with the people he reported on for half a century.
"This year, as in year's past, we've had several extremely qualified candidates. It's almost as if I wish I could have awarded each one a scholarship," Hershel explained.
Hershel read through each applicant's essay, explaining why they deserve the $2,500 scholarship.
"I was really surprised. I was not expecting at all, but I was also really excited and honored," Madeleine Wilson said.
This year's scholarship recipient is Madeleine Wilson - the soon-to-be graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School - has been active in student council, which has allowed to her raise money for non-profit organizations, including the Special Olympics.
"I've been involved with it over the past 4 years. It means a lot to me. All of the athletes have had such an impact on my life," Wilson explained.
Wilson plans to attend UMass Amherst in the fall and Hershel said her major is what put her over the top.
"She's going into the public health field. Very relevant today, of course with COVID-19. We wish her well in her future career," Hershel noted.
Of course, no presentation is complete without the funds.
"Madeleine Wilson, for myself and all of my colleagues at Western Mass News, congratulations on being this year's scholarship recipient, and no scholarship would be complete without a check. So here it is, a giant check in your name for $2,500," Hershel said.
"I just want to thank him. It means a lot to me. Both the honor, the recognition, as well as the scholarship money, it means a lot to me and my family," Wilson said.
