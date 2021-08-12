BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced the winners for the third round of the Massachusetts Vaxmillions giveaway.
This week's winner of the $1 million prize is Leo Costinos of Attleboro. He is a controller at a financial firm and the state said that he plans on using his winnings to support his children's college plans.
Additionally, Lilla Eliet of Reading won this week's $300,000 scholarship. She is entering the eighth grade and is a member of her school's Science Olympiad team. The state noted that she is already thinking about where she wants to go to college and is interested in science and technology. She hopes to have a career in the field of medicine.
Two more drawings will be held on August 16 and August 23. If you have not registered yet, the deadline to register for the remaining two drawings is August 12 and the deadline for the last drawing is August 19.
Massachusetts residents must be fully vaccinated before registering. For more information and complete rules, CLICK HERE.
