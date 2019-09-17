CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is official, John Vieau and Joe Morisette will go head to head for the race to be mayor and this is the first Preliminary Mayoral Election in 22 years.
"I am running for the mayor of Chicopee," Vieau said.
Vieau and Morissette will now compete for head to head to be the next mayor of Chicopee.
"Candidates for mayor of Chicopee," Morissette
Beating out two other candidates.
Here is a look at the results.
Vieau leading the way with more than 2,000 votes with Morisette coming in with more than 1,700 votes.
This beat out Michael Bissonnette with more than 1,000 votes and Angela Breault-Klusman with 184 votes.
Western Mass News stopped by both Vieau and Morissette campaign parties.
Morisette was with a crowd at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill.
"We came in today with an idea back in march and turned that idea into a reality. We are going to go out work twice three times four times as hard as we did we got to bring more voters out," Morisette explained.
While Vieau and his party were celebrating at the Portuguese club.
"I am on cloud nine I couldn't be more proud of my team who has worked so hard to get our message out," Vieau said.
Voters will head back to the polls November 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.