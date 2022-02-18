SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke safe neighborhood initiative and the C3 Forest Park Unit hosted a winter basketball league Thursday night. One of the organizers shared the importance of everyone, from representatives form the DA's office, the Hampden Sheriff's Department and local Police Officers coming out to connect with at-risk children through sports.
"Let them know how much so many of us are willing to invest in them, because they're worth the investment. Because we as leaders in the community care about our next generation of youth. We don't want to see them incarcerated, we want to see them successful," said Eddie Caisse, Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
This combination basketball league has brought children from Holyoke and Springfield together at the Hall of Fame for the past five years.
(0) comments
