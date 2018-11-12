EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The below freezing temperatures this morning is a sign that snow may not be too far behind.
Western Massachusetts residents are already heading to the store to prepare for the winter conditions.
Many woke up to frost on their cars and then had to bundle up for the day.
In New England, the winter months seem to creep up on us quickly. Rocky's Hardware in East Longmeadow is already seeing customers purchase their winter equipment.
“I’ve seen a few scrapers go here and there. It's starting to get cold in the mornings. You’re going to have frost on your windshield...not a lot of fun especially when you’re in a hurry," said Tyler Egerton with Rocky's Ace Hardware.
Shovels and scrapers aren’t the only things being purchased at Rocky’s. Wood pellets are being sold to help you keep warm during the winter months.
Egerton suggested purchasing your shovels and ice scrapers now, rather than later, is best. It will save you a trip to the store in a snow storm.
“Even if you’re getting things like a flash lights or things like that because you never know after that October storm that we are gonna lose power again, always got to be prepared," Egerton noted.
One Wilbraham resident told Western Mass News that he’s ready to take on the future snow storms.
"My wife bought me a new snow shovel that has an extra handle on it. That makes it easier to lift and throw the snow. I had my snow blower tuned up Saturday by a professional. I’m ready," said Ray Smith of Wilbraham.
Rocky’s is stocked with winter supplies right now, but we’re told that may soon change with Black Friday sales ahead.
