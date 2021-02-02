SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday morning was filled with snow clean up after a powerful Nor’easter swept through the region.
But by Tuesday afternoon, many residents began making the most of the pandemic snowfall.
It turns out that even during a pandemic, good old-fashioned snow days are not a thing of the past. Western Mass. residents revived this childhood tradition on Tuesday on the hill behind South Hadley High School.
In the wake of the Nor’easter, many schools decided to opt for a remote learning day Tuesday while others closed schools all together giving the kids a great chance to enjoy some of this freshly fallen snow with their families.
“I have been living the life,” Chicopee third-grader, Lilyanna Elizabeth Banks said.
Lilyanna’s father, Joe Derosire, is a city of Chicopee Water Department employee and used a personal day Tuesday to join in on the fun with his family. He said the pandemic has really put a damper on childhood normalcy.
“They had a snow day today, so I took a personal day to take them out and go do some sledding and build a snowman,” Derosire said.
For another resident, sledding on this hill is a family tradition. Mike Mostowski has been coming here ever since he was as young as his daughter.
“She did help me sweep and shovel the driveway and snow plow and stuff. And she did ask me to go down the hill that Daddy used to go down when I was her age,” Mostowski said.
In addition to sledding, several other winter activities were underway. From snowboarding to snowball fights, and even the construction of an enormous snowman; laughs could be heard in the crowd.
Although all were masked up and socially distant, a lighthearted spirit and a sense of community could be felt as flurries continued to fall.
