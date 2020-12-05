WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the snow set in Saturday, a big question for local restaurants is, will customers continue to come inside for dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The large tent came down,” Memo’s Restaurant Owner Dominic Pompi said.
In mid-November, Pompi started taking down the outside dining setup at Memo’s in West Springfield. But with mixed weather conditions, he held onto hope for a little longer.
“What we did is put a couple of pop-up tents with like four tables outside with the barriers in case there was still people who chose to sit outside,” Pompi said.
Pompi said since the cold and snowy winter conditions have picked up, some customers are opting for other options to get what he calls their Memo’s fix.
“We notice a little pick up in take-out, some people still a little worried about coming indoors,” Pompi said.
With the outside dining option not available, the restaurant has seen a slight decrease in foot traffic.
“We did see a little drop off with some of our customers that don't want to come in, our regulars like I said they have to do what is best for them,” Pompi explained.
One customer said she feels very comfortable eating indoors.
“I think it’s very important for our economic development during this pandemic,” Memo’s customer Stacy Patterson said.
Looking ahead at the winter months, Pompi said he is prepared for any unpredictable conditions.
“If it looks like warming up next weekend or something like that, we can take them out right away,” Pompi said. “We still have the barricades, so we can throw them out there anytime we see a warm spell coming.”
