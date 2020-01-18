SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The unofficial kickoff of the Red Sox season just finished at MGM Springfield.
The Winter weather did not stop fans from lining up to meet their favorite players, coaches, and alumni.
They were bundled up in their favorite Red Sox gear.
After a turbulent week for the Sox, fans were eager to meet their 2020 club and gear up for pitchers and catchers, who report to Spring training in just a few weeks.
Red Sox Winter Weekend found a new home at the Mass Mutual Center and MGM Springfield Friday and Saturday.
"I can’t believe how many people are here. I’m so excited that people came from other areas of New England," Chicopee resident LIsa Lessing tells us.
Lisa Lessing. a Red Sox fan, says that the Sox staying in Massachusetts gives the event a home feel.
"This is really exciting, because it is nice that we’re finally getting recognized out here in western Mass and that the Red Sox care about us," Lessing stated.
Fans young and old packed the mass mutual center for the home run chance to meet their favorite players and coaches.
"We just went to get autographs. [Who did you meet?] Christian Vasquez," local Red Sox fan Owen Fox says.
This coming after a roller coaster week for the club.
Manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox decided to mutually part ways as the MLB continues to investigate the 2017 Astros sign stealing scandal, the change happening right before Spring training has been felt by players throughout the team.
We caught up with some players to see how they are moving forward.
"Well, Spring training, it’s all about getting back into the feel of things and making sure our bodies are prepared. Not having a manager at the moment, I’m sure upper management will take care of it and go from there," said Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr.
"I’m excited for the investigation to get over with, so that they can see there’s nothing going on here," explained outfielder JD Martinez.
And even with a Winter storm looming for part of the day, fans weren’t letting that stop them from meeting with their favorite team.
"It’s just Winter," local Red Sox fan Erica Gabrenas stated.
"If you’re a true New Englander, this is nothing. Just get out there and go and drive slow," Holyoke resident Erika Lamere added.
Many players and fans that we spoke with said the snow didn't impact their decision to make it out tonight and celebrate with the team.
However, many from out of town decided to stay an extra night just to be safe.
