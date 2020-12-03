WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A unique lighting show is coming to The Big E Fairgrounds.
The Winter Wonder Drive-Thru is a COVID-safe and family friendly holiday extravaganza that will feature lights, special effects and 3D holograms.
Each visit is different with effects including a "clean" snowstorm, singing snowmen, Santa's elves and Santa taking to the sky.
Guests will drive through the Better Living Center building to enjoy the immersive holiday display. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
Organizers say the collaborative effort was created as a way for families and the local community to enjoy a festive activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the event is drive-thru only, attendees do not interact with people outside of their own vehicle.
The event opens to the public on Friday, December 4th with tickets going on sale December 3rd at noon.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.