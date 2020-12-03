WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition is offering a new holiday attraction.
It's a way for them to make up some revenue after The Big E was canceled due to the pandemic.
Christmas music, blow-up holiday decorations, and 3D holograms are just some of the features at The Big E Winter Wonder drive-thru.
“It's a holographic Christmas drive-thru and it’s great for children of all ages,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.
It is certainly a sight to see and the Eastern States Exposition is hoping this seasonal attraction can help offset the losses suffered when COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of this year's Big E fair.
“We’re trying to come up with creative ways to bring creative notion to the community…We have the infrastructure; we have the Better Living Center. It’s a big enough building for people to drive through and be able to really put something spectacular together inside and by all means, this going to help the Eastern States for sure,” Cassidy explained.
For the winter wonderland, you must drive- thru in order to stay safe and socially distant during the pandemic, so you have to start up your engine and drive-thru to see some Christmas magic.
“We wanted to do something, something, even if it was on a grand scale like this to make people appreciate the holiday as much as we could when we were little…make it special,” said Frank Campiti, owner of Campiti Ventures.
Campiti approached Cassidy about creating this holiday drive-thru. It's similar to a Halloween drive-thru Campiti’s company put on in Suffield, CT.
“We literally crammed this in between the Halloween event we did in Suffield, Connecticut…We used the same type of holographic technology. We had to bring people in across the United States to help us with the content,” Campiti said.
Tickets are $15 dollars.
The event starts Friday and runs through January 3 with daytime and nighttime showings.
For more information click here.
