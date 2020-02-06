SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The wintry mix falling across western Massachusetts Thursday morning is causing for slippery conditions on the roads.

The First Warning Weather Tracker is reporting that the road temperatures are below freezing, meaning all of the rain and sleet falling is quickly turing to ice.

That said, make sure you take it slow this moring and if you don’t have to be on the roads, don’t.

We are also monitoring school delays and closings very closely. CLICK HERE for the latest list.

There are travel troubles along the Mass. Pike. All westbound lanes are closed in Wilbraham due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

The speed limit on the Mass. Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Boston. In addition, there is a restriction on tandem tractor-trailers and special permit vehicles.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the conditions on-air and online throughout the day.