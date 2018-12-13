CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday's wintry weather is causing some delays with afternoon school drop-offs.
Springfield school officials report that buses are currently delayed approximately 20 to 30 minutes. They are asking for parents to be patient and are asking everyone to take it slow on the roads.
Five Star Bus Company added that buses for the Hampden Charter West School are delayed about an hour. Drop-off from other Chicopee schools remain on schedule.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
