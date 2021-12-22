SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area of Allen Street and Bradley Road.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh wires are down due to a truck struck a utility pole. Drivers will be detoured for about four hours.
An Eversource spokesperson told Western Mass News that 43 customers are currently without power and crews are working diligently to restore them.
We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
