SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area of Allen Street and Bradley Road.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh wires are down due to a truck struck a utility pole. Drivers will be detoured for about four hours.

An Eversource spokesperson told Western Mass News that 43 customers are currently without power and crews are working diligently to restore them.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.