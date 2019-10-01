NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene for wires down on North King Street.
Police confirm that a tree fell on wires and at least one car.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time or if the street is closed.
Western Mass News was on scene and noticed many parts of Northampton appear to be without power.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
