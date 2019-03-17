Wiring in ceiling fan to blame for attic fire on Horace St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials say that the reason a home nearly went up in flames Sunday afternoon was because of an issue with the electrical wiring in a ceiling fan.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 23 Horace Street around 2:20 Sunday afternoon for a report of an attic fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly locate the fire, which was on the ceiling of a third-floor bedroom, and worked quickly to extinguish the flames.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Leger added that the home sustained less than $5,000 in damages.
According to the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Leger stated, they found the cause of the fire to be from electrical wiring inside a ceiling fan.
