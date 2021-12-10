SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have now learned that the 16-year-old girl hit and killed by a school bus on Wednesday was a student at Springfield Central High School as a resident, who lives near the crash scene, shared what he saw play out that afternoon.
Richard Velazquez lives in one of these high-rise apartments, which looks over the intersection of State Street and Dwight Street in Springfield. He told Western Mass News he witnesses accidents all the time at those lights.
"If you stay here long enough, you will see an accident. This light changes real rapidly,” Velazquez explained.
On Wednesday, he heard, what he thought, was another accident, but when he went on to his balcony, he learned it was something much worse.
"I was in shock. I've seen accidents, but nothing like that,” Velazquez noted.
Velazquez came outside to see a young girl surrounded by EMTs. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was hit by a school bus at that intersection and later died from her injuries.
Velazquez said he is still struggling with what he saw Wednesday night.
"I'm still traumatized from just seeing that young girl…Even now, just thinking about it, gives me chills,” Velazquez said.
He's concerned for the kids who were riding the bus at the time of the crash and what they might've seen.
"It took a good half hour before they transported them to another bus,” Velazquez added.
A representative with Springfield Public Schools said they did have counselors at Central High School to help grieving students.
Meantime, the Hampden District Attorney's office is leading this investigation and no new information was released on Friday.
