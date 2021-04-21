WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Developments in Worcester where a neighborhood is reeling after an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.
Investigators said that suspect was threatening to detonate a bomb and an officer fired the fatal round after more than an hour of negotiations.
Western Mass News obtained video of the incident captured by a witness, and we want to warn you it could be considered upsetting and graphic.
The confrontation started late Tuesday and spilling into this morning. The threats of detonating a bomb, the tense exchange between police and suspect led up to the fatal gunfire that all happened feet away from where people live.
"They did establish a perimeter," The Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.
Early said police had been negotiating with 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong since 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call from Gouvonvong himself threatening to detonate a bomb.
Arriving on Grafton Street, police said Gouvonvong was armed.
"There was a handgun there was what appeared to be an assault rifle and what appeared to be an explosive device," Early said.
A little after midnight police shot Gouvonvong, after they say he made furtive movements towards officers.
Pronounced dead at the scene, police said the suspect, "wasn't known to the police, to the Worcester Police Department," Early said.
According to a witness who recorded a video of the interaction on her phone, but did not want to show her face on camera, Gouvonvong didn’t seem uneasy when faced by the officers.
"That’s when we kind of started freaking out because he was just speaking so calmly. He said that if you guys shoot me this one will just go off and I also have another one," the witness said.
Although the witness captured the whole confrontation, she "(I) was terrified actually," the witness said.
Officials would not confirm if the device the suspect had at the scene was explosive, but officers did search Gouvonvong’s apartment Wednesday morning.
"We do not have any evidence at this point that there is another bomb, that there is any other explosives" Early said.
But for those who watched everything unfold, even the idea of a bomb near their neighborhood, businesses, and a gas station was too much to bear.
"It was just that close to us. So imagine it actually going off," the witness said.
This is still an active investigation. Officials said they believe Gouvonvong didn't fire his weapons, and that the officer who did is on paid administrative leave for the time being.
They are asking anyone with cell phone video to share it with Worcester PD.
