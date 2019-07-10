WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a story you’ll see only on Western Mass News.
We hear from a woman who witnessed the crash that killed 15-year-old Chicopee Comp student Alex Ortiz, and did what she could to help.
The next day, she found out that her children were friends with him.
That woman did not want to show her face.
She describes the lasting impact this crash has had on her and her daughter, who was in the car at the time.
"I just held his hand and promised him that someone was actually there with him that," the witness tells us.
Candles and flowers are at the base of the tree where Alex Ortiz crashed into Sunday night in Wilbraham.
Not wanting to show her face, Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the woman who was there for his final moments.
"He was such a big kid and I never got to see a face. All I saw was hand and foot. like that was all I got to touch to let him know that it was okay, to do what you had to do," stated the witness.
She was in the car with her daughter when it happened.
Alex died at the scene of the crash on Three Rivers Road.
The other person in the car is still in the hospital.
"It all happened so fast that it was almost like that we all coming one way and him coming the other way it almost scared," says the witness.
The next day, she couldn’t believe it when she learned Alex was the person she comforted.
"To wake up the next day when I found out that it was a fourteen to fifteen-year-old kid, someone that I knew. I went and told his mom and his grandmother, because in the morning, when I found out who he was, that was the only person I could hear was his grandmother yelling, 'Go Alex, go!'," continued the witness.
After witnessing such a tragedy, she reached out to the Wilbraham Fire Department for support.
"I was one of the first response vehicles. It was one of the worst accidents I have seen in a long time. It was a complex extrication. We had a lot of resources," says Wilbraham firefighter Adam Hart.
Hart says the Fire Department has now called in a mental health profession for anyone in the community who was affected.
"Strength comes from your community. It doesn’t always have to take a tragic event, but you can build and strengthen the community on good days, so, when bad days come, you are ready," said Hart.
As for the woman, she says she will be stopping by with her daughter.
"I will, because I want her to understand that, even though something like this tragically happened, it can happen any time any where," added the witness.
This session with a mental health professional will be held this Saturday at the police station.
Anyone who has been affected by this crash can stop by the Wilbraham Police Department between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
