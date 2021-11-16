SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After tampering with a woman’s gas tank in Southampton, the man accused has the whole community on edge and one local woman, who spoke exclusively with Western Mass News, said she saw this man doing the same thing in Hadley just weeks ago.

A 37-year-old man from Winchendon was arrested Monday night for pouring water into a female driver's gas tank in Southampton and was arraigned this morning here at Northampton District Court.

One woman told us this isn’t the first time he’s done this and shared her eyewitness account from just weeks ago.

“It’s a huge college town. There’s a lot of kids running around here. It’s scary,” that witness explained.

Yee, 37, was arrested last night by Southampton Police for tampering with a woman’s gas tank in a Big Y parking lot on Sunday. Southampton Police Chief Ian Illingsworth said officers were able to take action thanks to the help of eyewitnesses.

“These witnesses really did, they’re the ones that broke this case for us and provided us with valid information,” Illingsworth explained.

Illingsworth also told us they are looking into what he calls a “sexual component” with Yee targeting primarily women. He said over the past year or two, reports of Yee’s suspicious activity also surfaced in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Western Mass News she saw Yee targeting another female driver in a Hadley grocery store parking lot a few weeks back.

“I saw him pouring a powder into her gas tank…and when she got in her car and left, he followed her out of the parking lot,” that witness explained.

Yee was arrested on Monday for pouring water into a fuel tank, but this woman described what she saw as a white powder.

“He was acting very weird, like he was looking around, and he saw me take a picture of him,” the witness added.

Now, it has her rethinking her own safety.

“I’m going to buy a locking gas cap, I do know that. It’s pretty scary,” the witness said.

Yee is being held on $10,000 cash bail and must wear a GPS monitoring device with court orders to stay out of Hampshire County.

We also asked Illingsworth what you can do to protect yourself in a situation like this. He said being aware of your surroundings and reporting any suspicious activity you see to police.