ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We told you about a student in Orange, who is facing charges after he was caught trying to bring a gun to soccer game at Ralph C. Mahar School last week.
Now, a parent who witnessed the arrest is speaking out on what she calls insensitivity in comments online about the student.
“I look over, there’s two cop cars. Someone’s in the cop car, there’s kids being interviewed,” said Kirsten Spencer.
Spencer said it didn't take long for her to learn who brought the handgun to the Ralph C. Mahar soccer game last week. Spencer did not reveal his name - and neither have police - though the latter said the student was arraigned in juvenile court.
Spencer said she knows the student because her daughter shared classes with him in the past and was a source of support.
"My first reaction was this is a cry for help, how can I help you? I’m sure he wanted to appear cool, tough. I knew nothing was going to happen," Spencer added.
Spencer said she understands why other parents were scared, but told Western Mass News that the social media comments made her want to speak out.
"That’s where I got emotional because they’re treating him like a criminal. He’s not. He’s a 15-year-old little kid. These people out on a witchhunt, you know. ‘Try him as an adult,’ do this and do that. I’m thinking to myself how about we solve the problem?" Spencer said.
Reporter: To the parents who are going to watch this and think, look at what’s happening around the country. There’s no way we can have patience or tolerance for this kind of action. What would you say to them?
"What he did - poor decision. We can all agree it was a very poor decision, especially in this day and age. It’s horrible. Is it worth ruining the rest of his life? I don’t think so at all. Just showing compassion to each isolated instance," Spencer noted.
Spencer said the bigger issue is the lack of consistent support for all students from a young age.
"Let’s get to the root of why do people act out. Why do kids act out in the first place? I feel like how is it even gotten to this point in America, not even in Orange. How has it got to this point that a kid can slip through the cracks?" Spencer said.
In the meantime, police are not releasing further information about the investigation at this time and the status of the student is not known.
Western Mass News did reach out to school superintendent and police for comment. Neither were available today.
