WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - An active investigation still at Bradley International Airport after a vintage World War II plane crashed Wednesday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board tells Western Mass News they arrived at 4:00.
We know seven people have died and that there are a total of sixteen victims.
We spoke with a western Mass native whose brother, who is from Ludlow, was scheduled to fly on that plane.
He has not been seen or heard from, but his car is still parked where passengers on that B-17 were told to arrive this morning.
State Police detectives are now asking him for dental records of his brother, who hasn't been located.
While investigators work to learn more about today's crash, those victims continue to recover at the hospital.
A witness describes the moments he saw that B-17 vintage aircraft fly over.
"I see this thing coming in from the east and it's low, but all the engines are moving. It's not a problem. Then, it starts coming in even lower and I'm thinking man this is low to the ground," one witness tells us.
He says, moments later, a plume of black smoke began to rise in the distance and he knew something went wrong.
During a press conference Wednesday evening, officials say there were thirteen people on the plane.
Ten of those were passengers and three were crew members.
Six people that were on the plane survived.
Also injured were two airport employees, one of whom was transported with injuries and the other, a firefighter, was treated at the scene.
Western Mass News has also learned that, of those injured, one of them works for the National Guard and two of them are volunteer firefighters with the Simsbury Fire Department.
"Our volunteer firefighters give so much to our community, available to our community seven days a week, twenty four hours a day, so it's important for us right now that we, one, give them and their families the space that they need, but also that we surround them with love and support, and that they know they are loved and supported in this community," stated Simsbury First Selectman Eric Wellman.
At this time, authorities say that of the seven that have deceased, three families still have not been notified.
For that reason, those names still have not yet been released.
As for that Ludlow man, the brother tells us he was told it could take several days to confirm the identities of the body.
