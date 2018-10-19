NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news out of Franklin County where a State Trooper is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect he was trying to arrest.

The situation unfolded with a car chase in New Hampshire that ended in a quiet neighborhood in New Salem.

"I saw a couple of police cars," said witness Jennifer Gray.

It's a situation that had the entire neighborhood on Route 202 at a standstill Friday afternoon.

"We heard a screech and then a crash. Then we heard a lot of yelling and then we heard two gunshots," said Emma Whitman.

Witnesses in New Salem recall the moments when a State Trooper tried to arrest an 18-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire accused of leading police on a car chase.

State Police say the 47-year-old Trooper started following the suspect who was reportedly driving a stolen car from New Hampshire once he crossed into Massachusetts.

State Trooper stabbed, suspect shot following pursuit in New Salem NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've learned a State Trooper was stabbed and a suspect was shot…

"Once the vehicle being pursued stopped it sustained damaged it became disabled. There was an 18-year-old male operator who exited the vehicle. He proceeded to attack the state trooper," said Steven Gagne, First Assistant District Attorney with the Northwestern District.

Hannah Hunting lives next to where it all happened.

"I thought they were punching. I didn't realize he was stabbed until after he got out of the vehicle and I saw a gash on his forehead," said Hunting.

According to State Police, the suspect stabbed the Trooper several times in his head, neck, and shoulder area as well as his arm.

"The individual who attacked the Trooper sustained at this time we know of one gunshot wound to his torso," said Gagne.

Both men where flown separately to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and are expected to survive.

The investigation as to when the suspect was shot during the apprehension continues. Until then, the New Salem community continues to process what they saw.

"It did remind me that life is short, especially the fear that I felt for my kids when it happened," said Hunting.

"Another example of how on any given day a routine shift for State Trooper and any police officer can reverse 180 degrees and become anything but routine in a split second," said David Procopio, State Police Spokesperson.

At this time neither the suspect nor the trooper are being identified by State Police.

State Police said they're expecting to file multiple charges against the 18 year-old suspect, including armed assault with an intent to murder.

Both the Trooper and the suspect were out of surgery and are in stable condition as of Friday night.

State Police are not releasing either of their identities at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this investigation on-air, online, and in the app.