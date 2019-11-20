SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue our exclusive reporting on the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who went missing after a night at Samuel’s earlier this year.
Today, the bar faced Springfield's License Commission for a second time.
As a reminder, Achim was asked to leave for allegedly flirting inappropriately with a woman.
As noted in the police report we received this Summer, almost everyone who saw Achim the night he went missing says he showed no signs of intoxication, but many viewers who watched the video we uncovered disagree.
Today, those witnesses were questioned at today’s hearing about how they interpret that surveillance video, which we should note was not shown because of technical difficulties, but everyone admits they have viewed it.
This is exclusive video of Achim Bailey in the early morning hours of January 13, the day he went missing.
To be specific, it was at about 1:40 a.m., just before the bar was set to close.
We know he was asked to leave after allegedly flirting inappropriately with a woman, which today we learned was multiple women, according to the bouncer that night.
[City Attorney: Did you ask him specifically if Mr. Bailey appeared intoxicated?]
"I did. He said he did not appear intoxicated, he wasn’t stumbling, he wasn’t unsteady on his feet. His recollection was he didn’t have a conversation with him," Springfield Police Officer Barry Delamarter stated.
That’s Officer Barry Delamarter who works as the liason between the Springfield Police Department and the License Commission, but because there were no cameras working inside of Samuel’s the night he disappeared, there’s no video of him before he got kicked out.
Delamarter testified during the hearing that even if there was, nowhere in Samuel’s security plan does it say they’re obligated to provide video to the city or police, but Western Mass News does have video of Achim leaving the bar, which we received through a public records request.
With Achim’s parents sitting behind him, the city attorney asked the owner of Samuel's whether or not he believed Achim appeared intoxicated in that video.
“He’s actually on video for close to a minute and there’s portion of that where I did see the missteps, and there’s portion where he’s walking in a perfectly straight line for a long time. There’s not enough information in that video to tell me how he arrived to whatever condition he happened to be in or not. There’s not enough context. You have a man standing alone outside, who, at one point, seems to step backwards," explained Springfield Police Officer Eddie Hernandez.
Referring to our reports, he alleges that Western Mass News "cherry picked which video to show".
However, after our investigation aired this Summer, we did put the full surveillance video up on our website.
Melissa Veino, the liquor manager at Samuel’s, says she’s certified to identify customers who are intoxicated, and she saw Achim at the bar before he went missing.
[City Attorney: Does he appear intoxicated to you in these videos?]
"I mean, one stumble here and there. You can’t really base to say if someone’s intoxicated," says Veino.
Both Grimaldi and Veino say they probably would’ve taken different steps after watching the video.
[City Attorney: Based on your years of experience in this industry, if you observed and individual exhibiting that same behavior that you saw in the video inside the club, would you determine that he was intoxicated or make further inquiry?]
"I would probably intervene and determine further," said Hernandez.
“I maybe would’ve observed him a little longer and then base it on that.” continued Veino.
As we reported over the Summer, Officer Delamarter wrote in his report that, after reviewing surveillance video of Achim, there was no clear evidence of intoxication.
At today’s hearing, he said...
“There were momentary lapses in his balance where he appeared to be unsteady on his feet, but overall, the majority of the time he appeared to be walking normal. He doesn’t fall down. There’s just a couple incidents where he appears to lose his balance," stated Delamarter.
With many Western Mass News viewers sharing concerns about his report, we tried to get answers.
[Reporter: Officer Delamarter?]
"No," responded Delamarter.
[Reporter: Some people have concerns in the public that you said no clear evidence of intoxication. Do you have any comment?]
"Not to you James, no," says Delamarter.
[Reporter: You just said during that hearing that he was off balance. Does that seem to you a sign of intoxication?
"James, I have no comment for you. Read the whole report how about that? Don’t take one line out of context," added Delamarter.
After today, Licensing Director Alesia Days says she will review the findings from today’s hearing and Mayor Sarno will ultimately make the decision on whether or not to reprimand Samuel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.