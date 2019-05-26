SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This Memorial Day weekend, people across the area will pause to remember the men and women who have given their lives while in service to the country.
Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day events happening in western Massachusetts.
All events are Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted. (Updated May 22, 2019)
AGAWAM
Sunday, May 26
- Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at Agawam Congregational Church
Monday, May 27
- 7:00 a.m. - Vietnam Bridge with West Springfield Veterans' Council
- 7:25 a.m. - American Legion Post #185
- 7:40 a.m. - Springfield Street Cemetery
- 8:00 a.m. - Granger School
- 8:15 a.m. - South Westfield Street Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. - Agawam Center Cemetery-Across St. John's
- Parade steps off from Agawam Middle School/Town Hall and proceeds down Main Street to the Veterans' Green for a ceremony. (If rain, ceremony will be held at Agawam Jr. High auditorium at 10:30 a.m.)
AMHERST
Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Town Common, to North Pleasant Street, to East Pleasant Street, onto Triangle Street, into the High School for a ceremony at War Memorial Pool at 9:50 a.m.
CHICOPEE
Sunday, May 26
- A candlelight ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at Vietnam Veterans' Plaza on Chicopee Street
Monday, May 27
- Parade will step-off at 10 a.m. down Exchange Street, left onto Center Street, around City Hall, up Front Street to the Chicopee Veterans' Memorial Plaza at DuPont Middle School. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 452.
EASTHAMPTON
Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Clark Street and travel to Cottage Street, right up Union Street, right at Main Street, around Pulaski Park, down Main Street past the library, left onto Payson Lane, left on Park Street, to the library. Ceremony will follow parade at Williston Library.
EAST LONGMEADOW
Parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. Monday and proceed to the high school flag pole area, where a new flag will be raised and a wreath will be placed. In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be conducted in the high school auditorium.
FLORENCE
Parade begins around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Trinity Row. Kickoff on Main Street to Park Street, left onto Pine Street, left up to Maple Street, back to the center of town, left onto Main Street, left onto Park Street into Park Street Cemetery where ceremony will take place.
GRANBY
Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday from Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, to the town boulder for a ceremony, then to West Street Cemetery for a ceremony. Those involved will then board buses to go to Batchelor Street cemetery for a ceremony.
GRANVILLE
Sunday, May 26 - Ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at Granville Federated Church, followed by a brief ceremony on the town green
GREENFIELD
A parade will step-off Monday from the middle school at 10 a.m. Monday and head south on Federal Street to place a wreath at Federal Street Cemetery, then continue south on Church Street, south on Franklin Street, and West on Main to place a wreath at the Spanish-American War monument. The parade will then continue west on Main Street to the Civil War monument for a wreath placement, then continues west on Main Street. The parade will end at the Veterans' Mall will a ceremony.
HADLEY
Sunday, May 26 - Parade scheduled for 2 p.m.
HOLYOKE
Ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the War Memorial
HUNTINGTON
Parade will kick off around 8 a.m. Monday from Pettis Field and march to the town green for a ceremony. In case of rain, ceremony will be inside Stanton Hall
LUDLOW
Parade steps-off at 9 a.m. Monday. Ceremony to follow at Veterans Memorial.
PALMER
Parade steps-off Monday at 10:45 a.m. Monday from the corner of Lawrence and Thorndike Streets, proceed down Thorndike Street to Main Street, to Central Street , pass the Senior Center, turn onto French Street and end at the Book Memorial at Converse Middle School. A ceremony will begin around 11:10 a.m. and conclude by noon.
SOUTHAMPTON
Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday from Norris School, with ceremonies to be held at Center Cemetery and the center of town
SOUTH HADLEY
A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at South Hadley High School
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Saturday, May 25
- Parade will step-off from St. Thomas School at 11 a.m., follow along Kings Highway, south on Elm Street, and west on Park Avenue before ending at the Town Common for a ceremony
Monday, May 27
- A ceremony featuring a wreath laying, benediction, Taps, and 21 gun salute will take place at 9 a.m. Monday on the town common.
WESTFIELD
Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Mestek, then march south down North Elm Street, across the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, then south on Broad Street, right at Broad and West Silver Street, to Parker Memorial Park for a ceremony. Following the ceremonies, American Legion Post 124 will march the route in reverse to the post home on Broad Street for more ceremonies at 11 a.m.
WILLIAMSBURG
A parade will leave the fire station at 1 p.m. Monday, head west on North Main Street to Buttonshop Road, to Route 9 east, to Veterans' Memorial Park for a ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place at the Anne T. Dunphy School.
If you are an organizer of an event that's not listed, let us know! E-mail us!
