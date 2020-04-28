FAIRFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A student from western Massachusetts is going the extra mile to make face shields for first responders.
Meet Andrew Jobson, a 2016 graduate from Wilbraham's Minnechaug Regional High School.
Balancing both athletics and academics during his time, Jobson had a passion for 3D printing.
"I really took to programming and modeling and computer-aid and design,” Jobson said.
Jobson said what he would study in college was a no-brainer.
"I saw that computer science would be a good choice of a major going into college,” Jobson explained.
While originally planning to study computer science. Jobson, now a senior at Fairfield University, told Western Mass News there was a slight mistake.
“When I applied to Fairfield, they wrote me down as a computer engineer and I ended up going with it and I ended up enjoying the engineering aspect of it," Jobson added.
Jobson’s interest in 3D printing may have started at Minnechaug, but it became a calling once he got to college in Connecticut, even when coronavirus shut the school down.
“We are creating face shields to send to healthcare professionals and we basically drafted a design of headbands that you can snap on a piece of plastic onto,” Jobson said.
Now printing about 100 face shields a day, Jobson and two other students fought to stay on campus during the pandemic while everyone else was sent home.
Jobson said it took some work.
"We had to contact the dean to give us his blessing to get into the lab, which was probably the hardest part and then staying on campus, we had to reach out to the residence life here,” Jobson explained.
With the help of the school and outside funding to support this project, 400 face shields have been made in a span of two weeks. Jobson said getting more supplies means more masks.
"Now, we're able to bring in our own filament to produce the face masks. It's been great,” Jobson said.
For more information on how to help support Jobson and his project, CLICK HERE.
