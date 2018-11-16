EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first snowfall is over and the focus today was on the clean-up and it was anything but an easy job for cities and towns.
The beauty of New England as captured by the Western Mass News SkyDrone features white capped mountains and fields of snow.
However, with that comes the reality of cleaning up the winter wonderland.
"Haha, it’s here, so you take care of it," said Bob Graham of Easthampton.
Many New Englanders fired up their snow blowers.
"So far, pretty good. It’s heavy, but the snow blower...it’s an old snow blower. It’s got to be over 20 years old, but it just seems to keep going," Graham added.
Easthampton was hit with 10 inches of snow this storm and public works crews were working through the night.
'Well, the first storm of the season is usually a challenge because we have to make sure everything is up and running," said Joe Pipczynski with Easthampton's DPW.
They were good to go.
"What made it challenging is it was kind of a two part storm. First part came in, cleaned it up. The second wave came in and we had to start all over again," Pipczynski explained.
There were plenty of residents rushing to pick up a load of sand from the DPW.
"It’s amazing the traffic that we see. People come in on a snow day and even when it’s not snowing, they’ll come in and stock up," Pipczynski added.
Despite the challenges that come along with a New England winter season, DPW crews told Western Mass News that this is a labor of love.
"If it wasn’t for the residents, we wouldn’t be doing what we do," Pipczynski noted.
