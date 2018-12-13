WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funeral arrangements are in place for Christopher Roy, the Worcester firefighter who died Sunday while battling a five-alarm fire.
Roy's wake is Friday, with the funeral Mass on Saturday morning.
Thousands of firefighters from all over the country are expected in Worcester to honor their fallen brother, including hundreds from western Massachusetts.
Christopher Roy, a 36 year old Shrewsbury resident, was killed on Sunday while battling an apartment fire. He leaves behind a nine year old daughter, his parents, and a brother.
Art Williamson is the district vice president for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts. He is also a 32 year veteran of the West Springfield Fire Department.
"I have a connection with Worcester. My father spent 35 years with the Worcester Fire Department," Williamson added.
Williamson told Western Mass News that December has become an extremely rough month for Massachusetts firefighters.
"It just seems like December, all I can say is December again," Williamson noted.
On December 3, 1999, a five-alarm fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse took the lives of six firefighters, now known as 'The Worcester 6.'
On December 8, 2011, another Worcester firefighter was killed in a three-alarm fire.
"This will be my eighth funeral in 19 years in Worcester. Um...I'm sorry. I knew some of the guys from December 3," Williamson said.
Williamson said that several hundred firefighters representing just about every city and town in western Massachusetts will leave from Chicopee early Saturday morning to attend Roy's funeral.
"This is something that we do to honor our fallen brother. It's one big family. I can go to a firehouse in Louisiana and be treated just like I am at a firehouse in West Springfield, so when one of us falls, we get together and we honor that," Williamson explained.
Williamson added that thousands of firefighters from all over the country, including western Massachusetts, will also attend Roy's wake tomorrow beginning at 4 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Worcester.
The funeral Mass is Saturday at 10 a.m. also at St. John's.
A memorial fund has been established by the Worcester Firefighters' Union in the name of Roy's 9-year-old daughter, Ava. For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.