WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With heavy hearts people in Worcester lined the streets to pay their respects to fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.
He was killed in the line-of-duty, but not before saving two fellow firefighters.
Western Mass News dug deeper on how firefighters from western Mass are paying respect.
It is a day of mourning here in Worcester as people and firefighters remember Lt. Jason Menard.
Firefighters from around the country came out. Western Mass News spoke with Commissioner Bernard Calvi from the Springfield Fire Department about what they call a brotherhood.
The sound of bagpipes and drums fill the air as Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard's casket is brought to his final resting place at the St. John's Cemetery in Worcester.
"He was a true hero he died saving other firefighters and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it," Commissioner Calvi.
Worcester Firefighter Lt. Jason Menard is being remembered as a true hero.
He was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Saving two of his fellow firefighter before being trapped in the burning home.
Commissioner Calvi describes to Western Mass News how fire departments across the country stick together in difficult times.
"Everybody does the same job we work a lot of the same schedules we do the same things day in and day out so it's a brotherhood everyone knows everybody has to go through to get on the job to do the job on a daily basis so that's the brotherhood of the fire service everybody would lay their life down for the man or women next to them," Commissioner Calvi said.
The Northampton Fire Department, including Firefighter Langer, was also showing their support.
"Even if you don't know each other personally even if you don't work in the same jurisdiction you may never run across each other in any other setting that it's understood that you are working the same job you understood the hazards that your brother and sister firefighters face and it's understood that you honor that sacrifice when that unfortunately occurs and you all come together," Langer said.
With flags raised high, people in Worcester, like resident Brain Donahue came out to stand with Lt. Menard's family and firefighters in their class a uniform.
"It's so strong just look around you they are shoulder to shoulder you know they come from all over the country to support its unbelievable," Donahue said.
Lt. Menard leaves behind his wife and three children.
There is a fund set up to help the family. If you're interested in donated you can click here.
