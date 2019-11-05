(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's election day across western Massachusetts.
Polls have been open since early this morning as voters weigh in on big races and questions.
At the Knights of Columbus on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, they have had a steady flow of voters so far this afternoon.
There are a number of key races Western Mass News is following today.
In Springfield, we have current Mayor Domenic Sarno seeking re-election. He's running against political newcomer Yolanda Cancel.
Another big race in Springfield and one that has become heated is city council at-large.
This is a list of current members seeking another term and new candidates.
One of the new candidates is Christopher Pohner, who has found himself in hot water over the last couple weeks. You may recall our previous reports regarding alleged social media posts made by Pohner that other city leaders and the local NAACP chapter call racist and homophobic.
Some called for Pohner to drop out of today's race, but he hasn't.
These are the rest of the candidates in this race: 10 candidates to fill five seats:
- Justin Hurst (I)
- Jesse Lederman (I)
- Kateri Walsh (I)
- Tracye Whitfield (I)
- Lamar Cook
- Sean Curran
- Johnnie Ray McKnight
- Kelli Moriarty-Finn
- Israel Rivera
There are several mayoral races across western Massachusetts today.
In Greenfield, city councilor Sheila Gilmour is running against former school committee member Roxann Wedegartner.
In Westfield, voters are deciding between current state senator Donald Humason and Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe for their next mayor.
In Chicopee, city council president John Vieau is going against former Chicopee Comp High School assistant principal Joe Morissette.
The mayors of Agawam and Easthampton face no opposition.
Former mayors are seeking council seats, including Edward Sullivan in West Springfield and Christine Forgey in Greenfield.
Voters in other communities are voting on ballot questions.
Holyoke voters are being asked to approve a $54 million Proposition 2 ½ override to cover the city’s cost for two new middle schools.
Easthampton voters are considering four ballot questions. One would extend the mayor’s term of office from two to four years.
In Greenfield, voters are being asked to authorize the borrowing of $19.5 million to build a new public library.
Polls in most communities are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, except Chicopee and Westfield, where they close at 7 p.m.
Western Mass News will have all the results on-air and on-line throughout the night.
