EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If getting a live Christmas tree is part of your holiday tradition, you may want to pick yours up sooner than later.
Members of the National Christmas Tree Association said that there's a shortage this year and that the problem actually started 10 years ago with the recession.
The good news is, so far in western Massachusetts, it looks like supply is holding steady.
However, if there's a specific type of tree you're looking for, like a giant 15-footer to fill that perfect spot in your living room, you'll want to get yours early this year.
Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow is getting stocked with Christmas trees.
Truck driver Joe Ament made the trip from Canada.
"This is my fourth load down, so we are about 3,000 Christmas trees in," Ament said.
Ament said that he's not done for the season.
"Right now, all you see at the border is Christmas trees coming across," Ament noted.
Meadowbrook's John Burney told Western Mass News that come Friday morning, when they open for business, he'll have 2,000 trees ready. That's about the norm there, but nationally, he said that two factors are creating shortages.
"One, they've gotten quite a bit of snow up in Canada. One of the Christmas tree growers told me it was the toughest harvest season they've seen in the past 35 years, so typically at this time of year, the growers will still cut some to fill remaining orders, but they're shut down now," Burney said.
The second factor, Burney said, actually started 10 years ago when the market crashed and demand for Christmas trees went down.
"Most of these trees that are marketable size are at least 10 years old, so back when the trees were backing up and not moving as quickly, a lot of the growers cut their plantings back, which is showing now," Burney explained.
That means the taller trees aren't as plentiful and go fast.
"The positive side of Canada getting a lot of snow early is that the trees are in great shape. A lot of these trees, as you see, have snow on them, so that's going to help preserve the trees," Burney said.
While selection across western Massachusetts, we're told, is good, Burney has some advice this year..
"I would say go out early and get your tree," Burney added.
The National Christmas Tree Association said that nationally, tree prices are slightly higher this year. .
The good news in western Massachusetts is that we're told generally prices are about the same as last season - from $15 for table top trees to about $100-plus for the 12 to 14 footers.
