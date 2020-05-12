(WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorcoaches from all over the country, including in western Massachusetts, are heading to Washington D.C.
Those heading to the nation's capital are participating in the 'Motorcoaches Roll for Awareness' rally.
Industry leaders said the private charter tour bus businesses has been left out while other travel industries, such as airlines and railroads, have received federal funding.
Travel Kuz in Gill and King Gray Coach Lines in Chicopee are both sending buses to the rally.
Western Mass News spoke to Matthew Gray, the general manager of King Gray, on what he hopes to accomplish in D.C.
"I feel like the motorcoach industry was left behind. As far as transportation is considered, we really need some help from the government to be able to survive this pandemic. We need some low interest loans, grants just to be able to make it through," said Gray.
Gray said the travel industry will have a hard time bouncing back from the coronaviurs pandemic. He hopes to continue to bringing awareness to the bus industry and hopes congress will step in to help.
