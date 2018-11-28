SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It looks like western Massachusetts is on pace to set a record when it comes to rain fall amounts for the year.
You can bet that local companies that deal with flooded basements are busy.
Most of us don't need more rain. Many homeowners, whether their basements are prone to flooding or not, are having water issues.
Water levels along the Connecticut River are normal, at least for now. Westover Air Reserve Base is reporting we are at about 62-and-a-half inches of rain on the year.
"We're getting close to records for yearly rainfall. In fact, we're only two inches off and here it is just the end of November. We still have the entire month of December to go," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Brown said that we are on-pace to beat a 10 year old rain fall record.
"This will end up being the wettest year on record going back to 2008. That was the wettest," Brown explained.
All that rain is keeping crews at Complete Restoration Solutions in Chicopee busy.
"It's been a wet season, a wet summer. It's been a wet year overall. We've been very busy with a lot of losses," said Thomas Ollair with Complete Restoration Solutions.
CRS is in the business of cleaning up after disasters. Ollari told Western Mass News that even homeowners who have never had a flooding problems are having problems this season.
"A lot of new homeowners, a lot of people even over the years who've owned their homes for many years and they've never had water in the basement, just a high water table and saturation of the ground and the next thing you know you have water in the basement," Ollari added.
Before rain hits again this weekend, Ollari suggests taking a walk around your home.
"Make sure your grade is properly diverted away from the foundation. A lot of people don't have down spouts or gutters. You really want to make sure everything around the foundation, hatchway, even walkout basement doors, make sure they're sealed properly," Ollari noted.
Ollari suggested a quick call to your insurance agent to see if your policy covers water issues.
The good news is, when it comes to local rivers and streams, despite all the rain we've had, the National Weather Service said that right now, it appears there is no danger of flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.