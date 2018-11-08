SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s what everyone is talking about. The exchange between President Trump and reporters at a White House briefing on Wednesday.
The interactions were intense at times, with both the president and the press not giving ground.
"CNN should be ashamed of themselves for having you," the president said to CNN reporter Jim Acosta Wednesday.
That comment was from the heated exchange that went viral, so we went to the communications department at AIC to see what they think.
Start to finish, Mary Ellen Lowney, the chair of AIC’s communications department, and senior Andrew Bernucca watched.
At first, things were going the way they always do in these press conferences
“It's classic Trump so far. A few digs at a reporter he doesn't like. Nothing too out of hand with what we've come to expect with this White House and this press conferences," Bernucca said.
Lowney added, “President Trump is being very sharp, butting into him a lot.”
Things then start to take a turn when a White House intern is told to take the mic from Acosta.
Acosta held out an arm and continued to speak about the Russia investigation.
“Put down the mic," Lowney said.
Do you agree with the White House's decision to suspend Acosta's press pass?
Acosta asked Wednesday, “Mr. President, are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation?”
[So, the first exchange with the intern there, do you think he assaulted her?]
“It doesn't look at all like he assaulted her. I feel for the intern. I don't think Acosta did anything he shouldn't do and I think she's doing her job," Bernucca added,
Lowney said, “Acosta is also asking the question Trump doesn't like, the Russia investigation.”
“And it's fine to have reporters you don't get along with, but you're not supposed to make it public. You're supposed represent yourself as somebody who is willing to hear everybody," Bernucca noted.
Since the exchange, Acosta has been stripped of his press credentials by the White House, which some on our Western Mass News Facebook page sais the correct thing to do.
Pam wrote: “Every time I watch Acosta, he is rude and disrespectful. I’m glad they pulled it finally.”
Bernucca and Lowney told Western Mass News that is too harsh a punishment and in the next press conference, questions about Acosta could surface.
They both think for now, we should get used to more back and forths like Wednesday.
“That return to normalcy will come at some point, but we're definitely at least two years away from that right now," Bernucca said.
Lowney added, “I hope you're right, Andrew. It seems hard to believe that we'll ever go back to our old ways.”
